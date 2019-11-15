Groups Work To Change Eagan Speed Restrictions Where Patric Vitek Was Killed Biking

The City of Eagan, Dakota County and School District 196 have collaboratively announced that they are working to change speed restrictions along Diffley Road in Eagan.

This comes after 13-year-old Patric Vitek was struck and killed while biking to school earlier this month.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the panel of organizations said they are hoping to have a full school zone in place by the time students return from holiday break in early January.

An open house will be held on Dec. 11 to discuss safety plans. An earlier open house in February highlighted improvements to focus on at Diffley Road and Braddock Trail.

“The Dec. 11 open house is expected to provide a matrix of potential safety improvements, including additional, longer-term improvement options, for neighbors and parents to review and weigh in on. Longer-term safety improvements are expected to be selected by March 1,” the press release said.