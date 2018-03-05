Gun Control A Priority For Dems Seeking Governor’s Office



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gun control advocates have packed the Minnesota Legislature for demonstrations and hearings in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting.

But last week two specific measures — expanding gun control background checks to include private sales, and a measure to allow family members to petition to get guns taken away from individuals who appear to be a threat — fizzled in a House Committee.

It’s not clear if any gun control measures can pass this legislative session, but all of the DFL candidates for governor are making it a centerpiece of their campaigns.

State Rep. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“Something is going to happen I don’t know if it is going to happen this legislative session,” she said. “I think Minnesotans understand the reach of the buy lobby and the NRA, I am happy to say that I have always gotten an ‘F’ from them and have never taken their money.”

The other DFL candidates for governor, state Rep. Tina Liebling, State Auditor Rebecca Otto and congressman Tim Walz, all are calling for tougher gun control measures, including limits on assault style weapons.

Walz, who won last month’s caucuses, has come under fire from the other candidates for shifting positions on the issue. Walz says as a legislative leader he is simply following the will of the people.

