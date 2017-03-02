Guthrie Theater’s New Season Explores Contemporary Issues



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Guthrie Theater’s new season will explore contemporary issues such as race relations and cultural assimilation.

The Minneapolis theater announced seven of its upcoming nine productions Thursday. The final two plays won’t be announced until next month because of licensing agreements.

Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” opens the new season in September. Guthrie artistic director Joseph Haj will direct the classic about star-crossed lovers, produced only twice before in the Guthrie’s 54-year history.

Other plays include an adaptation of the 1967 movie “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” about a white progressive couple learning their daughter plans to marry an African-American man, and the world premiere of “An Enemy of the People,” based on the 1882 Henrik Ibsen play about a whistleblower who tries to expose water contamination in a Norwegian town.

