H.S. Students Were The Ones Who Found Recording Devices In Hotel Rooms

Students from Madison East High School found recording devices in their Minneapolis hotel rooms. The students were staying at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis while in town for a school conference.

The school district says a teacher has been put on leave as a precaution.

Minneapolis Police are looking into the investigation and have alerted Madison police about the case.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder declined Friday to confirm a report by the police chief in the Madison suburb of Cottage Grove that the recording devices were hidden cameras. Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber also told the Madison newspaper that his department helped Minneapolis police execute a search warrant Thursday at a house in Cottage Grove. No arrests were made.

Elder declined to say how many devices were found, except that it was more than one. He said investigators were still trying to determine how the devices got into the rooms, and that some of the possibilities being examined had nothing to do with the hotel or its staff.

“At this time we are analyzing these devices to determine their capabilities and see if there is any data to be mined from them,” Elder told The Associated Press.

No suspects were in custody, he said.

The Hyatt Regency says the security of its guests is a top priority. The general manager says they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

The school district offered the following statement in response to the report:

Because this is an active investigation with the Minneapolis police department I cannot comment on any specific details related to the case, however I can confirm that while on a school trip students from the Madison Metropolitan School District found hidden cameras located in their hotel rooms. Per district protocol, a school staff member who was accompanying the students was put on administrative leave as a precautionary measure. The Madison Metropolitan School District continues to work closely With the Minneapolis police department to assist in the investigation. We will be providing additional information as the investigation into this unfolds.

