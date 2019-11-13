Harry Styles To Play The Xcel Energy Center Next Summer

Harry Styles is coming to the Twin Cities next summer.

The former One Direction member, whose new solo album “Fine Line” is due out later this year, will play the Xcel Energy Center on July 19, the St. Paul venue announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Nov. 22. However, American Express Card Members can get early access to tickets starting on Monday.

Joining Styles on his stop in the Twin Cities will be singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis.

Also coming to Minnesota next year is Styles’ former bandmate, Niall Horan. He’s slated to play the Xcel Energy Center on May 11.