Hastings Man, 59, Found Dead In Boat On Lake Mille Lacs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 59-year-old Hastings man was found dead in his boat Saturday after he had been fishing on Lake Mille Lacs and his wife reported him missing.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Gable went fishing Friday and had not spoken with his family or friends, nor had he checked out of his hotel. His wife called to report him missing just after 11 p.m.

Authorities found Gable’s truck and boat trailer at Cash’s Landing on the west side of the lake in Kathio Township. After searching the lake on the water and in the air during fog and high waves, crews could not find Gable or his boat.

Crews found Gable inside his boat on Saturday. It had washed ashore south of Cash’s Landing.

An investigation is underway.