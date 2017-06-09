Hazeltine To Host 2019 Women’s PGA Championship



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More professional golfers are coming to Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The club will host the KPMG women’s PGA Championship in 2019.

The PGA made the announcement at Hazeltine this morning. This will be the first time the women’s championship is played in Minnesota.

Last year, Hazeltine hosted the Ryder Cup — which PGA officials say made the course so attractive. It’s consistently ranked among America’s top 100 best golf courses.

“When you look at the list of host sites that we’ve had for this championship already, it’s amazing. And now to be able to add something like Hazeltine National to that list just takes it to another level of just specialness that we think is so important for this event,” PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua said.

The KPMG Championship is set for June 20 through 23 of 2019.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 09 Jun 2017 16:40:19 +0000