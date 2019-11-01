Heavy Traffic After Multi-Car Crash On Icy Highway 77 In Eagan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Icy roads may be to blame for a multi-car crash early Friday morning that’s causing a significant traffic backup in the south metro.

The Eagan Police Department says there was a multi-car crash shortly before 6 a.m. on northbound Highway 77 in Eagan, at the intersection of Interstate 35E.

Roads in the area are “very icy” due to overnight snow, police say. There’s been no word on injuries. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash involved 12-15 cars.

Northbound Highway 77 is closed at the scene of the crash. Emergency vehicles are also blocking part of the southbound lanes.

Northbound drivers are advised to use another route.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the light overnight snow might be creating icy conditions on ramps and bridges as temperatures hover around freezing in the south metro. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.