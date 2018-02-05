Herberger’s Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parent company of Herberger’s is filing for bankruptcy.

Bon-Ton Stores announced Monday it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan.

Along with Herberger’s, Bon-Ton brands also include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson’s and Elder-Beerman.

There are 21 Herberger’s stores in Minnesota, including locations in Blaine, Bloomington, Edina’s Southdale Mall, Maplewood, Roseville’s Rosedale Mall, St. Paul and Stillwater.

