Herberger’s Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parent company of Herberger’s is filing for bankruptcy.
Bon-Ton Stores announced Monday it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan.
Along with Herberger’s, Bon-Ton brands also include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson’s and Elder-Beerman.
There are 21 Herberger’s stores in Minnesota, including locations in Blaine, Bloomington, Edina’s Southdale Mall, Maplewood, Roseville’s Rosedale Mall, St. Paul and Stillwater.
Published at Mon, 05 Feb 2018 14:47:03 +0000