Herberger’s Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy
Home
Herberger’s Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

Herberger’s Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

Videos

Herberger’s Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parent company of Herberger’s is filing for bankruptcy.

Bon-Ton Stores announced Monday it is talking with potential investors and debtholders about a financial restructuring plan.

herbergers Herbergers Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

(credit: CBS)

Along with Herberger’s, Bon-Ton brands also include Younkers, Boston Store, Carson’s and Elder-Beerman.

There are 21 Herberger’s stores in Minnesota, including locations in Blaine, Bloomington, Edina’s Southdale Mall, Maplewood, Roseville’s Rosedale Mall, St. Paul and Stillwater.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Mon, 05 Feb 2018 14:47:03 +0000

Related Posts