Herzing University Building Evacuated After Bomb Threat



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities college had a scare Monday evening.

According to the Crystal Police Department, a student in the Herzing University library at 5700 West Broadway received a call on his cell phone while he was in the library at around 7:00 p.m. When he answered, an unknown person told him there was “a bomb where you are right now,” and hung up the phone.

Crystal Police officers evacuated the building while the Minneapolis Bomb Squad swept the building with a K-9 unit. Students and faculty were allowed back into the library after officers found nothing unusual or suspicious.

Published at Tue, 21 Feb 2017 05:01:17 +0000