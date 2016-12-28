Hey ‘Hatchimals’! You Had One Job!



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hatchimals were hot this Christmas, and also very hard to find. But some parents say the toy is not living up to its advertised gimmick.

The toy is supposed to “hatch” from an egg about 30 minutes after kids start to play with it.

Some unhappy customers have been posting their frustrations with the Hatchimals not hatching on social media.

One complaint says they spent two hours on hold trying to speak with customer service.

The company behind the toy, Spin Master, is responding to people on Twitter by asking them to send a direct message.

