Highway 252 Closed In Brooklyn Park After Fatal Crash
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A stretch of highway in the north metro is closed Saturday night after a fatal crash.

According to State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on southbound Highway 252 at Brookdale Drive in Brooklyn Park.

(credit: MnDOT)

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Humboldt Avenue. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the highway would be closed until around 11 p.m.

Published at Sun, 18 Feb 2018 03:04:13 +0000

