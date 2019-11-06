Holidazzle Returning To Loring Park In Late November With New Attractions

— A Minneapolis holiday tradition will be back this year heading into December.

Holidazzle returns to Loring Park for four weekends of fun starting Friday, Nov. 29.

New this year will be story sessions with Santa, an expanded kids’ zone, and new food vendors.

“Holidazzle welcomes you and yours to Loring Park to celebrate the holiday season and create memories in our downtown Minneapolis community,” Leah Wong, vice president of external relations, mpls downtown council, said. “There is a great lineup of activities to enjoy, and each weekend will include different festivities and shopping opportunities making each visit unique and special.”

Holidazzle fireworks will be every Friday at 7 p.m. through Dec. 21.

Check out the complete events schedule here.