Holo Acquires Hylo Community and Collaboration Software

This acquisition will help foster collaboration amongst our community and help everyone get the most out of both Holo and Holochain.

We’re excited to announce that Holo has recently acquired the Hylo software product. Hylozoic, Inc. has been building tools to support collaboration within and between communities and networks for many years. Hylo, their flagship platform, was created to support people solving the great challenges of our time and empower communities to build a world that works for everyone. It has been used by communities in over 80 countries around the world.

Hylo has many features we are thrilled to take advantage of that will benefit Holo and our global community equally.

Hylo’s user interface design (UI) will serve as the basis for a Holo UI design-language, ensuring we have a beautiful, ready to use framework for creating the front-ends of our core apps.

Encouraging collaboration between communities is a key part of our organizational DNA and we’ve also acquired Hylo to extend that intention throughout the Holo and Holochain ecosystems. Hylo’s currently operational app is a well-architected communication platform that will serve as an open-source commons for the Holochain community to use and build a next generation of collaboration tools. These tools are especially important in evolution and growth of co-ops, NGOS and other communities committed to a healthy internet.

Additionally, from both a design and an engineering perspective, the way Hylo is structured makes it perfectly suited to being converted to run in the future as a decentralized application on Holochain. The Hylo code base will be instrumental in helping us demonstrate how a centralised app can be transformed into a distributed app. When a centralised app is architected with sufficiently modularity, the UI may need only minimal changes to support the evolution to a distributed app.

About Holo

The Holo hosting platform lets you run web-apps in a fully distributed manner, on potentially thousands of nodes all over the world, with no single point of failure, and no central control over the data.

Holo does to cloud computing what Airbnb did to hotels… and so much more. Holo is helping to grow a more human Internet — where you own your personal data and choose how your applications work. With Holo, you share your computer’s spare capacity to help others connect to peer-to-peer apps. When people use the apps you host, you can get rewarded in cryptocurrency by the app’s creators.

Holo is built on Holochain, a framework for distributed applications, that allow people to build apps without any network constraints. This means every user controls their own data, and it can’t be sold or exposed to third parties. For app developers who want to learn how to build on Holochain and transform centralized apps to distributed ones, find out more: https://developer.holochain.org

More info available at https://holo.host



For more information please contact:



Kaska Troc



marketing@holo.host