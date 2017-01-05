Hopkins Family, Police Still Looking For Leads In Fatal Hit-&-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family and police share their frustration over a hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a Hopkins woman.

It has been more than two months since a driver struck 75-year-old Jeanne Stafford in a crosswalk.

Investigators have been trying ever since to find the person who did not stop.

They were not the holidays Bob Stafford had looked forward to this year. They were spent without his wife of 33 years, known for her sweet smile and adventurous spirit.

“I do look at her picture and remember the good times, and it hurts anew when I do,” Stafford said. “Grieving is physical. You feel it.”

What has made his grief worse has been the lingering questions that surround what happened on 17th Avenue and Main Street, less than 50 feet from their home.

Jeanne was conscious and still able to talk after she was struck around 6 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the crosswalk. She was the one who said it was dark-colored SUV that hit her.

Someone else heard the crash that morning, and when they looked up they saw a sticker on the passenger-side window and dark-colored wheels on that vehicle.

Still, those pieces of information have not led Hopkins Police to the break they need.

“I don’t necessarily know that we’re further along, but we’ve definitely vetted a lot of information,” Sgt. Mike Glassberg said.

Hopkins Police say six cameras captured that general area that morning, but none shows the crash or an SUV in a way that they are able to identify anything.

Early on, investigators asked two drivers – one of a Dodge minivan and one of a Toyota Matrix or Honda Fit – to come forward, believing they could be witnesses. The drivers never did.

“It is a little concerning that we don’t have more information coming from the community,” Glassberg said.

He admits it is rare for such a high-profile case to be so quiet.

“It’s frustrating because you really want to bring some closure for the family,” he said.

The family is still struggling to find peace, as Bob Stafford tries to live life without his Jeannie.

“It’s pretty raw. I miss her,” Stafford said.

Jeanne died in the hospital the day after she was hit.

There is a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to call Hopkins Police at 952-938-8885.

