House Approves Bill To Extend Sunday Liquor Sale Hours



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly one year after Sunday sales were approved in Minnesota, another change may be on the way.

House members have approved a bill that would extend the hours a liquor store could be open on Sunday.

Current law allows stores to be open anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

House representatives approved a measure on Thursday that would allow stores to open at 10 a.m. on Sundays. The bill would also allow stores to stay open until 8 p.m. if Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.

The bill has been sent to the Senate now, but that version of the legislation does not include the extension of Sunday sale hours.

Lawmakers are on Easter Break right now, but they will be back at the Capitol in just more than a week on April 9.

More information on the bill can be found here.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 30 Mar 2018 13:32:01 +0000