How Many Hours Should We Be Working Per Week?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people work more than the standard 40 hours. In fact, American workers average around 47 hours a week.

But, researchers in Australia say the ideal number of hours to put in is 39.

They say long work hours put a drain on a person’s mental and physical health. They have less time to eat well and look after themselves properly.

Published at Thu, 16 Feb 2017 14:55:09 +0000