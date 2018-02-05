How To Save Money Before Presidents Day Sales



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — February can be an expensive month With the Super Bowl parties and Valentine’s Day — your finances might be drained before we get to the Presidents Day sales.

Bargain blogger Chrysa Duran from ThriftyJinxy.com has these ways to save money in the month of February.

Tax Software and Online Tax Prep

While we’re still early in the tax season and you might not have even received your W2 form yet, but tax prep companies are trying to grab your business and offering discounts to do it. Even if you’re not ready to file now, if you’ll be doing your own taxes look into buying the software now.

Winter Products

The closer we get to spring, the bigger the discounts on winter clothing. Outwear like coats and jackets are on sale at super low prices. If you’re buying for kids, consider buying a coat in a size larger than they are wearing now and save it for next winter. It’s also the best time to buy winter sports equipment like skis, snowboards, snowshoes and accompanying gear and clothing. Things like ski boots, goggles, jackets, etc. will all be on sale.

Fragrance

New fragrances are introduced in anticipation of Valentine’s Day. You might find discounts on some of these new fragrances, but one thing you will definitely find is free gift with purchase offers. For instance, if you buy a fragrance you’ll get an additional purse size or a lotion with the same scent.

After Valentine’s Day

After Valentine’s Day it’s time to hit the jewelry sales and stock up on chocolate. You can buy jewelry for yourself or buy pretty things that can be given as gifts for upcoming holidays like Mother’s Day or birthdays. That leftover chocolate purchased at 25 percent or 50 percent off can be a yummy treat or used in baking.

Travel

After the holidays, the demand has decreased so there are lots of deals to be found on flights, cruises and hotels. You’ll find the best prices if you can travel on short notice because travel companies will be trying to fill empty hotel rooms and fill empty spots on their tours. You’ll also find some bargains on luggage as old styles make their way out of the stores to make room for new styles for summer travel.

Presidents Day Sales

The annual Presidents Day Sales are a great time to save, both on the day itself and the weekend before. Department stores typically offer the biggest discounts. You can find big ticket items like furniture and appliances up to 80 percent off. There are also great deals on home goods and apparel with savings averaging 60 percent off.

National Canned Food Month

February is National Canned Food Month and stores will be offering special promotions on canned goods, especially if you buy larger quantities. You’ll find additional coupons for canned foods in the Sunday paper as well as printable online coupons. It’s a great time to stock up since canned goods last for a long time.

