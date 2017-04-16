Hundreds Call For Trump’s Tax Returns At State Capitol March



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters marched at the State Capitol on this unofficial tax day.

The protest was one of several rallies across the country. Marchers are calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

They also want him to divest his holdings and let the public know about any conflicts of interest he may have. The group says all politicians, including the president, must be accountable to the American people.

“He says America doesn’t care about his taxes, well, yes we do,” protester Mary White said. “We want to see the taxes, to see what taxes he paid, for one thing, because I paid my taxes and I want to know if he paid his.”

The organizing group is worried about the focus on the flow of money between politicians, corporations, and lobbyists.

Published at Sun, 16 Apr 2017 00:29:21 +0000