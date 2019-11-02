Hundreds In Eagan Hockey Community Remember Patric Vitek, 13

— Thirteen-year-old Patrick Vitek from Eagan was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike to school Friday morning.

The seventh grader at Dakota Hills Middle School played hockey for the Eagan Hockey Association.

On Friday night, Vitek’s Pee Wee A team was scheduled to have practice. Instead, hundreds of players, coaches and parents gathered for a vigil to remember him.

The night started out with lights off in the arena, candles in the middle of the ice and his team gathered around for a moment of silence.

Vitek’s team and the Eagan Bantam team then played a scrimmage match, no score or winner. Instead, the scoreboard had “Patric Vitek” written in place of the team names, each score was “5” and the clock stood at “5:55,” in honor of his jersey number.

The night ended with hundreds in the Eagan hockey community holding candles and having a moment of silence for Vitek.

Everything was quickly organized and put together by Eagan hockey parents. They wanted to help the kids in their grieving process.

“Whenever anybody passes, there’s a feeling of being out of control and powerless,” said Max Seeley, an Eagan hockey parent and coach. “And coming together and doing something like this gives us a way to grieve collectively.”

It was not surprising to the parents that the kids just wanted to play hockey Friday night — something Patric loved to do.

“I guess the good thing about kids is they’re exceptionally resilient,” said Seeley.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Vitek family.