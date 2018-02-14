Hypothermia Determined As Cause Of Death Of Lake Elmo Woman

Hypothermia Determined As Cause Of Death Of Lake Elmo Woman



COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results show a missing Lake Elmo woman whose body was found in Cottage Grove died of hypothermia.

Twenty-five-year-old Alexandra Arnt was reported missing Saturday after she failed to arrive home. Law enforcement agencies used a helicopter, a drone, snowmobiles and search and rescue dogs to look for Arnt after her car was found along County Road 19.

Searchers found her body later that evening in a wooded area more than a mile from where her vehicle was found. The temperature was hovering around zero. Arnt’s cell phone was found in her car.

Authorities continue to investigate.

