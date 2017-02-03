I-94 In Minneapolis To Undergo Significant Repairs Beginning This Spring



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Motorists, beware: If you regularly commute through Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, you’re going to be experiencing significant construction, delays and even some closures beginning this spring.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, nine miles of I-94 pavement, from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Park, will be resurfaced beginning March 20.

Other projects include repairing 50 bridges on or over the interstate, reconstructing the westbound I-94 bridge deck over Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center, repairing tile on the Lowry and Portland Avenue tunnels, replacing guardrail, and improvements to drainage and concrete barriers in areas.

The impact to traffic is expected to be significant, with the interstate being reduced to two lanes in both directions from May to August.

Other traffic impacts include:

– At least some weekend closures of I-94

– Short-term and long-term bridge and ramp closures

– Periodic, off-peak lane closures on I-94

– Lowry Hill Tunnel to close one side from May to August and the speed limit reduced to 30 mph

– One side of I-94 to be closed for four weekends in August

– Highway 252 southbound to be closed for up to three months, unspecified, at the I-94 bridge

Trucks weighing more than 9,000 pounds will also be prohibited from the Lowry tunnel during project work.

MnDOT says the $46.3 million project is expected to be completed in late-July of 2018.

MnDOT says the project will result in smoother road surfaces, longer lasting bridges and pavement and improved drainage.

For more facts on the project, click here.

Published at Fri, 03 Feb 2017 21:09:11 +0000