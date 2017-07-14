‘I Am America’s Hope’: Rep. Ilhan Omar Featured On ‘The Daily Show’



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar was on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Thursday night.

Last November, Omar became the first Somali-American elected official in the nation.

Noah asked her about the challenges of her campaign, a woman running for office when Somali culture often sees men as leaders.

“For me, it was really important to have conversations with people so we could suspend these particular identities that were unique to me, and unique to a lot of other people, and focus on the common issues that were pervasive in our area and figure out solutions together so that people can hear what I have to offer, and the platform that I had and can deliver to them,” she said.

When asked whether she’d work with President Donald Trump, Omar said she has invited him two times to come and meet her family and community in Minneapolis.

“I am America’s hope and the president’s nightmare,” she said.

