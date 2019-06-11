‘I Am Honored Beyond Words’: Kyle Rudolph To Remain A Viking
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kyle Rudolph is staying with the Vikings.
On Tuesday, the team put an end to trade rumors, announcing that the 29-year-old tight end has agreed to terms on a contract extension.
Unfinished business.@KyleRudolph82 has agreed to terms on a contract extension!
📰: https://t.co/EJZW5LRSgD pic.twitter.com/X0lzSVk2rU
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 11, 2019
Earlier Tuesday, ESPN had reported that Rudolph had agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension.
Rudolph, who entered the NFL back in 2011, was set to become a free agent next year.
On Instagram, Rudolph wrote: “I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be…in Minnesota!”
