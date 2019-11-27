ICE Arrests Olga Franco del Cid, A Woman Previously Convicted Of Killing 4 Minnesota Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Guatemalan woman who crashed into a school bus in Cottonwood and killed 4 students in 2008, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Tuesday for illegally re-entering the United States after being removed.

Olga Franco del Cid, a 35-year-old woman who had been previously deported, was arrested at her residence in Inver Grove Heights just past 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Franco del Cid was convicted in October 2008 of four counts of criminal vehicular homicide, 17 counts of criminal vehicular operation, giving a false name to police, failing to stop at the entrance to a throughway, and driving without a valid license.

She served eight years of a 12-and-a-half-year sentence at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Shakopee. In 2015, a judge ordered her removal from the United States, and she was deported in 2016.

Illegally re-entering the U.S. is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.