Ice Castles Coming To New Brighton This Winter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The popular Ice Castles attraction is returning to Minnesota, but not going back to Stillwater.

On Friday, the company that erects the light-filled crystalline structures announced that this season’s location will be closer to the metro core, in the suburb of New Brighton.

The attraction is slated to open in early January in Long Lake Regional Park. Construction is expected to being early this month.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ice Castles was in talks with Stillwater to return the winter spectacle to Lowell Park, where it drew visitors for two years in a row before moving to Excelsior last season.

Ice Castles says it’s also planning to build a structure in Wisconsin this season.