ICE: Man In Champlin Park H.S. Incident In Custody



MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Immigration officials say they have taken a man who was accused of having sexual contact with a student in a Twin Cities high school into custody.

David Manito, 42, was set to be released from jail Friday after the Hennepin County Attorney declined charges. An Immigrations and Customs Enforcement official said the agency placed a detainer on Manito following his arrest.

After he left the jail, ICE took him into custody. According to officials, ICE only places detainers on individuals believed to be deportable from the United States.

Manito was arrested after a Snapchat video appeared to show him inside a bathroom stall at Champlin Park High School Wednesday. He was accused of meeting a 19-year-old male student at the school for sex after contacting him on a cell phone app. Police say the student has special needs.

Charges could still be brought at a later date.

Published at Sat, 11 Mar 2017 22:00:14 +0000