Iconic Downtown Mpls. Indoor Ice Rink To Close



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rink that was named one of the top places in North America to ice skate is closing.

The Depot in downtown Minneapolis needed costly upgrades after the Environmental Protection Agency phased out the refrigerant used for the rink.

A Minneapolis-based developer announced plans Wednesday to turn the ice rink into a banquet space.

The rink will close at the end of the season. Additional public hours have been added, and the rink is now offering free coffee and hot chocolate on weekdays.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:03:45 +0000