Immigration Forum Held At Minneapolis High School



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group concerned about immigration issues brought community members together today.

Navigate MN says they want to to protect the human rights of immigrants, refugees, and Muslims.

They believe those groups have become targets of quote, “national hate politics.” The group hosted conversation about ensuring Minneapolis stays a safe and welcoming community to all.

The meeting was held at El Colegio High School.

Published at Mon, 13 Feb 2017 01:52:36 +0000