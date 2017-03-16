In First 24 Hours, More Than 7,000 Volunteer For MN Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee doesn’t seem to be having too much trouble finding volunteers for Super Bowl LII.

The committee said Thursday that within 24 hours of team captain Chad Greenway sending his email announcement opening the application process, 7,016 people completed their application and signed up to volunteer.

“We are seeking up to 10,000 volunteers to assist in welcoming more than one million visitors expected in our region during the ten days of festivities leading up to Super Bowl LII — and we’re off to a great start,” Michael Howard of the committee said.

Super Bowl LII will be played in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018.

