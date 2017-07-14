Indian Nations Near U.S.-Canada Border To Meet In Shakopee

ST. REGIS INDIAN RESERVATION, N.Y. (AP) — A summit on issues faced by tribal governments by the U.S.-Canada border will be held next month in Minnesota.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in northern New York on Thursday helped announce the “Northern Tribal Border Summit” for Indian nation leaders.

Representatives will focus on tribal challenges in the light of current U.S. and Canadian border policies. Attendees will discuss forming a Northern Tribal Border Alliance.

The summit will be held Aug. 20-21 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

