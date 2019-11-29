‘It Seems Only Fitting’: St. Peter Couple, Married For 68 Years, Die 1 Day Apart

— A St. Peter married couple, who spent more than 68 years together, have died just one day apart.

According to obituaries in the Saint Peter Funeral Home, Corrine Johnson and Robert Johnson married each other in October 1951 at the Norseland Lutheran Church.

On Nov. 24, Corinne died peacefully at 87 years old with her family surrounding her. The following day, Robert also died peacefully at 88 years old with family surrounding him.

“Robert and Corinne spent more than 68 years together and became each other’s physical and mental support in later years. It seems only fitting that they would both pass into eternal life together, surrounded by those who loved them. Corinne died just one day before her beloved husband,” the obituary said.

The couple had seven children, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.