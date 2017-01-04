Janet Jackson Gives Birth, People Magazine Reports



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Janet Jackson, who rose to fame on the strength of her collaborations with the Twin Cities’ Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, has given birth to her son.

A spokesperson for the 50-year old singer told People Magazine that Jackson and her husband welcomed their first child, a boy named Eissa, last week.

People had speculated last spring that she was pregnant, and while she didn’t confirm it until October, she did postpone a concert tour last year.

Jackson’s husband is Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.

The two were married in 2012.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Wed, 04 Jan 2017 14:13:00 +0000