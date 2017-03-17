JCPenney To Close 8 Minnesota Stores, 138 Nationwide



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Texas-based retailer JCPenney has announced it plans to close hundreds of stores across the country.

On Friday, the company announced it will be closing 138 stores, a supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla. and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif.

The closures are a part of a plan to help “optimize retail operations,” according to a recent press release.

JCPenney said the liquidation process will begin on April 17 and most closures will take effect in June.

Roughly 5,000 jobs will be affected by the closures. The company said it is working to find positions for some of the employees, particularly leaders. For those it can’t place elsewhere, JCPenney said they would provide “outplacement support services.”

The Minnesota stores closing include:

Central Lakes Crossing in Baxter

Five Lakes Centre in Fairmont

Faribo West Mall in Faribault

Irongate Plaza in Hibbing

Hutchinson Mall in Hutchinson

Red Wing Mall in Red Wing

Downtown Thief River Falls in Thief River Falls

Freestanding in Winona

For more information on other store closures, visit JC Penney online.

