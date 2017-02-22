Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Inducted In Songwriters Hall Of Fame



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, who alongside Prince were among those crucial in defining the “Minneapolis sound” that heavily influenced pop music in the ’80s, have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In the early ’80s, Jam & Lewis were members of The Time — the Prince-affiliated band that hit the charts with such hits as “The Bird,” “Jungle Love” and “Cool.”

They later collaborated extensively with Janet Jackson, whose albums “Control,” “Rhythm Nation 1814,” “janet.,” and “The Velvet Rope” sold millions and earned multiple Grammys for both her as well as Jam & Lewis.

The two were named producers of the year at the 1986 Grammys.

Other inductees in this year’s class included Jay-Z, Babyface, Berry Gordy, Max Martin, and the songwriting lineup of Chicago.

