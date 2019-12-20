‘Jingle Bells’ Is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Song, Study Finds

— Despite relatively recent hits like Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm” and John Legend’s reworked “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”, Minnesota’s favorite Christmas song is a classic written in the 1800s.

In fact, “Jingle Bells” was not only Minnesota’s favorite Christmas song, but also 15 other states’ favorite song, including Wisconsin.

“With sixteen states backing ‘Jingle Bells’ as their favorite Christmas carol, the classic won by a landslide. The tune has been around since 1857, but it was originally composed for a Thanksgiving church service,” the study said.

The study from Verizon based the results on the top 23 Christmas songs people are streaming on iHeartRadio, Spotify and Google searches.

Other popular songs include “Feliz Navidad” and “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”

Check out the whole study here.