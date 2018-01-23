Joseph, Rudolph, Smith Named Pro Bowl Replacements



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph, tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Harrison Smith are going to the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

The Vikings said Monday that Joseph will replace Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Rudolph will replace Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, who is unable to participate due to an injury. Smith replaces New York Giants safety Landon Collins, who also is injured.

Both Joseph and Rudolph will be appearing in their second career Pro Bowls. Smith has now been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.

Other Vikings named to Sunday’s Pro Bowl include linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Everson Griffen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and wide receiver Adam Thielen.

