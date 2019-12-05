Joshua Dow Sentenced To 20 Years For Murder, Dismemberment Of Adelle Jensen

— Joshua Dow was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for murdering Adelle Jensen, the mother of his child, in 2015.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Dow, 35, shot Jensen to death on November 18, 2015 in his north Minneapolis residence. He then brought her body to his workplace, dismembered her, and disposed of her body piece by piece around Minneapolis. Her remains have never been found.

READ MORE: Family Of Adelle Jensen Wants Closure, Justice

Dow took members of Jensen’s family to police on the day of her death to report her missing. But his own brother told investigators Dow said Jensen shot herself to death in front of him. His brother also said Dow forced him at gunpoint to transport her body to the warehouse. He also helped him get rid of his blood-soaked couch.

Dow pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. He is already been serving a prison sentence for first-degree sale of drugs and a gross misdemeanor charge of interference with a dead body. He was due to be release in February of 2020.

Jensen’s mother spoke at Dow’s sentencing, saying in part, “Joshua Dow is solely and heinously responsible for taking away a beautiful young soul from God’s world.”

Adelle Jensen was 25 year old.