Judge Yet To Name Inheritors Of Prince’s Estate



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the nine months since his death, there has been much speculation about the future of Prince’s multi-million dollar estate.

In court Thursday, the judge heard the petition by Prince’s heirs to add an individual personal administrator to handle Prince’s affairs, but the family is somewhat divided over who that person should be.

In a packed courtroom, a Carver County judge overseeing Prince’s estate let it be known what was not going to happen in Thursday’s hearing.

“I understand from some news reports that I’m going to determine who the heirs of the estate are today,” Judge Kevin Eide said. “I’ll tell you right upfront, that that’s not going to happen.”‘

The judge said he instead wanted to focus on the transition of Bremer Trust — the interim special administrator — to a permanent special administrator. Prince’s six siblings agree Comerica should take over handling their brother’s estate.

“Comerica is willing to serve as a sole personal representative in this matter,” an attorney said in court. “It is also willing to serve as a co-personal representative.”

Prince’s heirs filed separate petitions to bring in the person or group they feel is needed to fill that role. Half-sister Sharon Nelson told the court why an individual personal administrator is needed.

“We, as heirs, have missed a great deal of information that was not filtered down to us,” she said. “And if we have a co-personnel, that person will definitely be transparent and let us know what is going on.”

Sot..we the heirs missed out on a lot of information and with this person there would be transparency

Four of Prince’s siblings want longtime Prince attorney and business partner L. Londell McMillan to fill that role. Prince’s two other siblings want Van Jones — another more recent attorney and friend of Prince — to work with the family and new special administrator.

Judge Eide listened as both men talked of unifying a family somewhat divided over what to do with what Prince left behind. Since Prince did not have a will, it will be the court that decides who represents his estate and the wishes of his heirs.

The transition between Bremer and Comerica should happen by Jan. 31. The judge hasn’t said who that personal admin will be. We expect decision should come down soon.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 12 Jan 2017 23:13:42 +0000