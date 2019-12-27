Justin Bieber To Play Target Center This Summer

Justin Bieber is going on tour next year, and he’s stopping in the Twin Cities.

On Christmas Eve, the 25-year-old singer announced that he’s got a new album coming out in 2020, and he’s promoting it with an extensive North American tour.

Bieber is slated to play Target Center on June 21. It’s unclear when tickets for the show, which falls on a Sunday, will go on sale.

Along with the new album, a docuseries on his life is also coming in 2020. Bieber’s new single “Yummy,” is scheduled to be released next week.