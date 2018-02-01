Justin Timberlake Coy On Super Bowl Halftime Show Details



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Justin Timberlake is busy practicing for his big halftime performance.

Thursday our Esme Murphy got the chance to hear from him about what we can and can’t expect to see.

With more cameras and reporters present than for many presidential appearances, Timberlake says he is having a great time in Minnesota.

“I’m excited to be here. Yeah, it’s been great. Everyone’s offered me a soda. Super kind of everyone,” he said.

Timberlake has been practicing for the halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium — even posting on his social media video of him singing on the field.

Timberlake — who is having a listening party Thursday night at Paisley Park for his new album — offered up his thoughts about Prince.

“In my opinion the greatest all-around musician I could think of in popular culture,” he said.

As for who Timberlake is rooting for in the big game, Timberlake offered a “go Pack go” cheer at the news conference.

With the Packers obviously not in the Super Bowl, he gave repeated shoutouts to his friend Tom Brady and the Patriots.

“I actually texted Tom before the conference championship game and said, ‘I’m going to the Super Bowl, are you coming to the Super Bowl?’” Timberlake said.

“I just want to throw this out there to Belichick if all of your receivers go down I will be ready to go.”

As for details of the halftime show, Timberlake was coy, only saying there might be some special guests. He would not give out any details, with one exception: He says you can expect to hear his 2016 mega hit “Cant Stop the Feeling” during his performance.

