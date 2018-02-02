Justin Timberlake Makes Target Run, Leaves Gifts For Fans



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After proclaiming himself a Packers fan at his Super Bowl halftime show press conference Thursday, Justin Timberlake is trying to get back into the good graces of Minnesotans.

Timberlake released his new album “Man of the Woods” Friday. He celebrated the release by making a Target run in St. Paul.

Timberlake left a gift for fans at that Target – the one at 1300 University Avenue West, to be exact. He signed five vinyl copies of his new album and gave them to the store’s manager. The first five fans who found the manager and gave her the code word (“aardvark”) were to receive the signed albums.

Some of the items Timberlake picked up on his Target run: socks, a PJ Masks toy for his son Silas, Fruity Pebbles and Reese’s Pieces.

Target is, of course, a Minnesota-based company. Maybe Timberlake is hoping his patronage will make up for his misguided sports allegiances.

