Justin Timberlake Unveils New ‘Filthy’ Video



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many are looking forward to the Super Bowl Halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the meantime, there’s a new song out that you may be hearing that day. Justin Timberlake’s new single, “Filthy” dropped overnight.

[embedded content]

The song is from his new “Man of the Woods” album, which comes out two days before his Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis next month.

Much more is scheduled for release in the coming weeks. Rolling Stone reports, “Timberlake plans to release three other videos in the weeks preceding the album release. Three different directors helmed the other clips, which will be out weekly starting January 18th.”

Am I alone..@jtimberlake is channeling a modern Prince vibe and it’s different! I *hated* Can’t Stop The Feeling, it was so commercial. Love this! #filthy — Kate Raddatz (@RaddReport) January 5, 2018

Published at Fri, 05 Jan 2018 13:50:27 +0000