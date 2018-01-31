Justin Timberlake’s Food Runs Include Meritage, Manny’s



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Justin Timberlake has been in town the better part of this week to rehearse his big halftime show for Sunday’s Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

While here, he’s already shown a hankering for some of Minnesota’s most respected eateries.

The first major sighting came on Saturday, confirmed via a tweet from a radio reporter for, mainly, the Green Bay Packers. He caught a picture of the former *NSYNC member enjoying the offerings at the Minneapolis steakhouse. He could’ve been enjoying a thick steak, or possibly the Hollandaise-sauced asparagus spears, or maybe the chocolate- and caramel-drowned brownie.

On Sunday, Timberlake and his entourage reportedly visited chef Tim McKee’s new Octo Fishbar in St. Paul. Reports said that he and his group tried a number of things, but did not want to have their picture taken.

On Wednesday, WCCO’s Jason DeRusha received word that Timberlake had spent dinner the previous night once again in St. Paul, this time at Meritage.

“Chef Russell Klein just told us he dined at Meritage last night with his wife, Jessica Biel, his producer, Rick Yorn, and six others,” a representative told DeRusha. “The group ordered great, expensive wine, lots of good French food, and tipped well. And it’s his birthday today, so the chef and team sang him songs and sent out lost of desserts with candles following the meal.”

Where will he show up next? Odds are good it’ll be at a restaurant that’s resting in the upper reaches of any “best of the Twin Cities” list.

