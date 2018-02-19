Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Double-Double At NBA All-Star Game



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns made the most of his first appearance at the NBA All-Star Game.

Towns was a reserve on the team drafted by Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry. He played 18 minutes and finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. He finished 7-of-11 shooting from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler was also a reserve on Curry’s team, but did not play. The Timberwolves had just finished consecutive games before the All-Star break, and game announcers said Butler was feeling under the weather.

The team led by LeBron James won the game 148-145.

The Timberwolves are back in action Friday night, at Houston.

Published at Mon, 19 Feb 2018 18:03:41 +0000