Karl-Anthony Towns Says Don’t Sleep On Timberwolves Next Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been a busy man this offseason, traveling across the globe and working to improve his game.

Towns had a recent interview with USA Today’s For The Win, where he made it clear his goal is to lead the Timberwolves into being a playoff contender. Towns comment came after guard Zach LaVine, who tore his ACL last season, posted a photo from Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Watching another team in person winning the NBA championship can provide any athlete fuel and motivation.

Towns, after seeing LaVine’s photo on Instagram, replied #comingsoon. He told USA Today, “Yeah, we’re coming soon. The Timberwolves are not a team to just forget about. We’re gonna jump in that hunt sooner than later. I don’t wanna hear people say they never knew we were an NBA team. They knew us from the get.”

The Timberwolves finished 31-51 last season, Tom Thibodeau’s first as head coach and president of basketball operations. It was just a two-win improvement from the 2015-16 season.

As part of his international travels, Towns took in the French Open tennis tournament and played 3-on-3 basketball in Denmark.

Towns said he’s intrigued by the idea of 3-on-3 basketball becoming an Olympic sport, and he feels like he has something to prove after being left off the All-NBA teams last year.

