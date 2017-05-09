Kellogg’s To Close Vadnais Heights Distribution Center, Lay Off 200+ Workers



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 200 employees will be permanently laid off at Kellogg’s distribution center in Vadnais Heights this summer, the company announced last week.

In a letter sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) last Thursday, Kellogg’s said it will be closing and permanently laying off employees at its St. Paul Distribution Center, located at 1275 Willow Lake Blvd., Vadnais Heights.

The company says expects to lay off 216 employees. Layoffs are expected to occur during a 14-day period starting on July 8 for distribution center employees and another 14-day period beginning on Aug. 4 for Snacks Retail Execution employees, who mostly do not physically work at the distribution center.

The layoffs will affect some employees represented by labor union Teamsters Local 471.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 09 May 2017 14:04:05 +0000