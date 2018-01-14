Kemps Creates ‘Purple Power’ Ice Cream For Klobuchar’s Vikings Bet
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a dessert-based bet with Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy on the Vikings’ game against the Saints, St. Paul-based Kemps stepped up with a one-of-a-kind prize.

Should the Saints beat the Vikings, Klobuchar’s office will deliver Kemps’ Purple Power ice cream to Kennedy.

(credit: Kemps)

Purple Power was created by Kemps specifically for the bet and will not be sold in stores. The company says it’s a purple-colored vanilla ice cream filled with chocolate footballs.

If the Vikings win Sunday, Kennedy will deliver a king cake to Klobuchar.

Published at Sun, 14 Jan 2018 01:56:30 +0000

