Kemps Creates ‘Purple Power’ Ice Cream For Klobuchar’s Vikings Bet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a dessert-based bet with Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy on the Vikings’ game against the Saints, St. Paul-based Kemps stepped up with a one-of-a-kind prize.

Should the Saints beat the Vikings, Klobuchar’s office will deliver Kemps’ Purple Power ice cream to Kennedy.

Purple Power was created by Kemps specifically for the bet and will not be sold in stores. The company says it’s a purple-colored vanilla ice cream filled with chocolate footballs.

If the Vikings win Sunday, Kennedy will deliver a king cake to Klobuchar.

