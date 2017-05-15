Kendrick Lamar Heading To Xcel This Summer



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is bringing his THE DAMN. TOUR to the Twin Cities later this summer.

On Monday, Lamar and Top Daw Entertainment announced the sold-out tour is expanding to more cities across North America – including St. Paul.

The tour is in support of Lamar’s recently released platinum selling No. 1 album, “DAMN”.

Lamar is slated to perform at the Xcel on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. They will be available at TicketMaster.com. Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50.

